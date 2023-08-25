Many resident arrested in relation to investigation into Sabine wildfires

SABINE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) along with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Jeremiah Hill of Many as part of an investigation into recent wildfires in Sabine Parish.

Investigators say they received information on a person who posted on social media threats of arson in Sabine Parish. On August 23, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Hill.

On August 24, Hill was arrested at his residence on three counts of communication of false information of planned arson. Hill was booked into the Sabine Parish Jail with no bond at the moment.

LDAF says communicating false information of arson or attempted arson is a felony in Louisiana and carries a sentence of up to 15 years of hard labor.

Investigators say they want to remind the public to stay mindful of what they post on social media during times of disaster.

Anyone with information regarding forestry-related crimes should contact the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

