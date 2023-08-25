Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Residents from CR 1024 to CR 1005 are being required to evacuate Thursday evening due to a wildfire burning in the area. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was 70 acres as of 11 a.m. Friday and 75% contained.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the wildfire is along CR 1024 and CR 1265. As of 5 p.m., through traffic was closed for all roads leading towards the location of the fire, except for emergency traffic.

The sheriff asked people not to travel along these roads, as they will be turned around.

To see a map with the current status of wildfires in Texas, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.