KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire

Logo
Logo(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Residents from CR 1024 to CR 1005 are being required to evacuate Thursday evening due to a wildfire burning in the area. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was 70 acres as of 11 a.m. Friday and 75% contained.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the wildfire is along CR 1024 and CR 1265. As of 5 p.m., through traffic was closed for all roads leading towards the location of the fire, except for emergency traffic.

The sheriff asked people not to travel along these roads, as they will be turned around.

To see a map with the current status of wildfires in Texas, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
NOTE: This is a generic photo and does not depict the actual eagle that was killed.
Magnolia man sentenced for killing bald eagle
A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday,...
Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport
Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death; family of 18-year-old student seeks answers
Nikolas Ashley, DOB: 5/15/1997
Shreveport man wanted for domestic violence

Latest News

Relief is on the way!
Finally! Some relief possible for the weekend!
Relief is on the way!
CJ's Friday morning weather update
Finally some relief on the way!
Rain chances finally return to the ArkLaTex
Finally some relief on the way!
Matt's morning weather update
Some minor heat relief is on the way
More record highs possible through the weekend