Juvenile arrested for causing panic at high school football game in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile for reportedly causing a disturbance at an area football game.

The sheriff’s office says on Friday, Aug. 18, the juvenile sprayed mace during a scrimmage game between Huntington High and Airline High, which was being held at Independence Stadium. Officials say the juvenile was seen on surveillance running up to a group of students and spraying them with mace. The incident caused a disturbance, prompting the game to be postponed. Security measures had to be taken to protect students and attendees.

Detectives say no other security incidents occurred.

The student has been charged with intimidation and interference in the operation of a public schools; he was released to his parents.

