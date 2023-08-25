KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hyundai is recalling nearly 40,000 vehicles because of a software error that can cause the car to accelerate after the brake pedal is released.

The recall covers certain Hyundai Elantra HEV vehicles made from 2021 to 2023.

Hyundai said it will mail notification letters out by Oct. 17.

You can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to see if your car is impacted.

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
NOTE: This is a generic photo and does not depict the actual eagle that was killed.
Magnolia man sentenced for killing bald eagle
A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday,...
Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport
Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death; family of 18-year-old student seeks answers
Nikolas Ashley, DOB: 5/15/1997
Shreveport man wanted for domestic violence

Latest News

Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver...
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto...
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
5 people die in Michigan storms; tornado confirmed
A grasshopper sparrow perches on a barbed wire fence, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Denton, Neb....
North American grassland birds in peril, spurring all-out effort to save them and their habitat
Andrey, a green sea turtle, was released back into the wild on Tuesday.
4 sea turtles released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation