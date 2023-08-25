Shreveport woman claims she had no A/C for weeks; Housing Authority of Bossier City gives steps to submit work order form for repairs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 has received numerous complaints from viewers about the living conditions of several apartment complexes across the ArkLaTex.

We’re getting answers after one Bossier City woman says she was without air conditioner for an unprecedented amount of time.

Chartae White expressed frustration after claiming to not have A/C during these triple digit summer days.

“Imagine being in the heat. Not being able to breathe the way your lungs are supposed to breathe in the heat. Like, it’s very uncomfortable,” she explained. “It shortens you of breath. You know, it’s like you can drink so much water, but you’re still thirsty.”

White says she’s reached out to the Housing Authority of Bossier City, but her request was not fulfilled in a timely manner.

“Bossier City Housing is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of this house, yes,” she said.

White says her frustrations are on behalf of her daughter who suffers from multiple medical conditions.

“I’m not so much concerned about me because I’m grown. I can handle myself, but my child, who is in neglect of the housing authority because she has these medical conditions.” White said.

KSLA reached out to the Housing Authority of Bossier City to get answers on White’s case, as well as answers about how other residents can get needed repairs taken care of.

Bobby Collins, CEO of the housing authority, states the proper way to submit a work order is to first contact the property landlord. After contacting the landlord, you should then submit a work order form. Also be sure to ask for the work order number for your own records. Lastly, make sure the request was actually submitted.

Collins says White did not follow these steps.

He urges residents to have patience because sometimes, the diagnosis of an A/C unit could call for new parts or other underlying conditions that could lead to other issues with the unit.

Apply for housing here. ➣ Housing Authority of the City of Bossier City

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.