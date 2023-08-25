KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Heat relief is on the way!

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! The weekend is upon us and I can smell it! Wait, that’s smoke. It’s been a very hazy and smoky day in the ArkLaTex to finish off this week thanks to the numerous wildfires burning in our region and across Louisiana and Texas. The statewide burn ban remains in place and I strongly urge you not to do anything with fire outside for any reason this weekend. On top of that, we are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning the spreadability of fire is very high and the danger of fires spreading out of control is very high as well. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until tomorrow evening. The record high for today of 103 in Shreveport has been broken as of 2 PM, we’ll let you know what our official high for today is during our evening newscasts.

Tomorrow will be very hot as well but the record will be slightly more difficult to reach, which is 105. We are forecasting a high of 105, we’ll have to wait to see if we tie the record or break it. There is a chance for some pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon hours tomorrow, and that goes for every afternoon going forward through Tuesday.

Heat relief is on the way as our next cold front moves in overnight Sunday into Monday. This is going to bring a few more widespread showers and storms overnight along with slightly cooler conditions with highs in the low to mid-90s through midweek.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOTE: This is a generic photo and does not depict the actual eagle that was killed.
Magnolia man sentenced for killing bald eagle
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday,...
Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport
Pirates Cove fire
Evacuations underway in part of Sabine Parish due to spreading wildfire
Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death; family of 18-year-old student seeks answers

Latest News

Another hot day tomorrow
Austin's Friday Afternoon Weather Update
Relief is on the way!
Finally! Some relief possible for the weekend!
Relief is on the way!
CJ's Friday morning weather update
Finally some relief on the way!
Rain chances finally return to the ArkLaTex