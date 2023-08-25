SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! The weekend is upon us and I can smell it! Wait, that’s smoke. It’s been a very hazy and smoky day in the ArkLaTex to finish off this week thanks to the numerous wildfires burning in our region and across Louisiana and Texas. The statewide burn ban remains in place and I strongly urge you not to do anything with fire outside for any reason this weekend. On top of that, we are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning the spreadability of fire is very high and the danger of fires spreading out of control is very high as well. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until tomorrow evening. The record high for today of 103 in Shreveport has been broken as of 2 PM, we’ll let you know what our official high for today is during our evening newscasts.

Tomorrow will be very hot as well but the record will be slightly more difficult to reach, which is 105. We are forecasting a high of 105, we’ll have to wait to see if we tie the record or break it. There is a chance for some pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon hours tomorrow, and that goes for every afternoon going forward through Tuesday.

Heat relief is on the way as our next cold front moves in overnight Sunday into Monday. This is going to bring a few more widespread showers and storms overnight along with slightly cooler conditions with highs in the low to mid-90s through midweek.

