Summer Heat Safety Tips

Finally! Some relief possible for the weekend!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday, everyone! I bring good news today because we finally get a bit of relief from these hot conditions as soon as this weekend! For today and tomorrow, though, we will be above 100 degrees again in terms of temperatures and feels-like temperatures, but by Sunday evening, everyone will be feeling a bit cooler and the majority of the next work week will be in the 90′s for highs.

Today’s conditions continue the same old heat and humidity story with highs ranging from 103 to 106 across the ArkLaTex. Shreveport has a good chance at breaking another daily record today as we forecast a high 3 degrees above today’s record to the high pressure system showing its presence. However, it is continuing to move westward from our area allowing more instability to enter the region.

Today and tomorrow we may see a scattered shower or two in the afternoon hours as our dew point rise into the 70′s and moisture builds. More rain is expected for the northeastern portions of the region by Sunday with cooler conditions afterwards. So, continue to be safe and water your plants because a little bit of relief is on the way.

