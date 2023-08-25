KSLA Job Fair
Fans pack Centenary’s Mayo Field for first collegiate football event in over eight decades

ETBU defeated the Gents, 7-0, in thrilling and down to the wire scrimmage
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The game may not have counted for either team in the win-loss column. But, the night still meant something to the men playing on Mayo Field.

Centenary hosted collegiate football activities on campus for the first time since 1941. The stands were packed for a party 82 years overdue.

But, ETBU finished the night with a 7-0 win over Centenary in a scrimmage that left many feeling as if this were a championship game of some sort.

The Tigers got on the board in the first half via a passing score. Byron Dawson’s crew attempted to tie, or take the lead in the final three seconds of the night. But, a dropped pass allowed ETBU to finish a busy day and night on Mayo Field that included position drills and 7-on-7 workouts.

ETBU will open their season August 31, visiting Louisiana Christian University. According to Centenary Athletics’ website, the Gents will visit Fort Worth on September 4 to face Mary-Hardin Baylor’s junior varsity team.

Stick with KSLA News 12 Sports for complete coverage of Centenary football all season long.

