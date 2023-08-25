Experience a diversity of flavors at the Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Enjoy Louisiana’s culture with some of the best chefs.

On August 25 - 27, the 3rd Annual Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival will be rocking taste buds at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport. This year’s theme is Diversity of Flavors, and attendees will have the chance to enjoy savory foods.

The objective of the event is to present the community with a weekend full of soul food, music, and mayhem. There will be plenty of food to go around. Celebrity Chefs will be in attendance, alongside many other talented chefs.

Chefs:

Celebrity Chef Maurice from Nassau, Bahamas

Celebrity Chef Greta from Shreveport, Louisiana

Chef J, Shreveport, Louisiana

Chef Stanley, Shreveport, Louisiana

Chef Larkin, Houston, Texas

Chef Chapeaux Chapman, Shreveport, Louisiana

Chef Pamela, Florida

Chef Chuck, New Orleans, Louisiana

Chef Revella Hadley, Florida

Chef Tee, Shreveport, Louisiana

Chef Valisa Marshall, Shreveport, Louisiana

Chef Whip Game Kay, Miami, Florida

Chef Chay, California

Several activities will happen, including a kid’s adventure zone.

Activities:

VIP Experience with Celebrity Chef Maurice.

Art Showcase

Paris Lacour Cupcake Decoration

Healthy Heart and Soul

Live demos

Live performances

Kid’s Adventure zone

Friday, August 25:

Media Mixer, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.:

Special Guest, Houston Rap Legend from UGK and Trill Burgers own Bun B

Tribute To Bun B by Huntington High School Band

Black August Awards

People Promise Kids Presentation

Live Entertainment

Demo by Celebrity Chef Maurice(Food Network)

Meet & Greet Film Producer/Actor Ronald Taylor(Black Panther)

Saturday, August 26:

Grill Smoke Out Competition

Pelican Bike, Car, & Truck Show , 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., $30 To register Car/Vehicle

Domino Tournament

#ILoveHipHop 50th Anniversary Awards

Dog Showcase

Sunday, August 27:

Sweet potato pie eating competition

Doughnut eating competition

There will be no alcohol sales permitted after sunset.

To Purchase tickets, visit https://www.vipsocio.com/event/lsfff2023 and learn more about the festival by visiting https://louisianasoulfoodfallfestival.com/.

