Experience a diversity of flavors at the Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Enjoy Louisiana’s culture with some of the best chefs.
On August 25 - 27, the 3rd Annual Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival will be rocking taste buds at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport. This year’s theme is Diversity of Flavors, and attendees will have the chance to enjoy savory foods.
The objective of the event is to present the community with a weekend full of soul food, music, and mayhem. There will be plenty of food to go around. Celebrity Chefs will be in attendance, alongside many other talented chefs.
Chefs:
- Celebrity Chef Maurice from Nassau, Bahamas
- Celebrity Chef Greta from Shreveport, Louisiana
- Chef J, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Chef Stanley, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Chef Larkin, Houston, Texas
- Chef Chapeaux Chapman, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Chef Pamela, Florida
- Chef Chuck, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Chef Revella Hadley, Florida
- Chef Tee, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Chef Valisa Marshall, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Chef Whip Game Kay, Miami, Florida
- Chef Chay, California
Several activities will happen, including a kid’s adventure zone.
Activities:
- VIP Experience with Celebrity Chef Maurice.
- Art Showcase
- Paris Lacour Cupcake Decoration
- Healthy Heart and Soul
- Live demos
- Live performances
- Kid’s Adventure zone
Friday, August 25:
Media Mixer, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.:
- Special Guest, Houston Rap Legend from UGK and Trill Burgers own Bun B
- Tribute To Bun B by Huntington High School Band
- Black August Awards
- People Promise Kids Presentation
- Live Entertainment
- Demo by Celebrity Chef Maurice(Food Network)
- Meet & Greet Film Producer/Actor Ronald Taylor(Black Panther)
Saturday, August 26:
- Grill Smoke Out Competition
- Pelican Bike, Car, & Truck Show, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., $30 To register Car/Vehicle
- Domino Tournament
- #ILoveHipHop 50th Anniversary Awards
- Dog Showcase
Sunday, August 27:
- Sweet potato pie eating competition
- Doughnut eating competition
There will be no alcohol sales permitted after sunset.
To Purchase tickets, visit https://www.vipsocio.com/event/lsfff2023 and learn more about the festival by visiting https://louisianasoulfoodfallfestival.com/.
