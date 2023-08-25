Evacuations underway in part of Sabine Parish due to spreading wildfire

KSLA Job Fair
(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, mandatory evacuations are underway along Highway 191 due to a spreading wild fire.

This is in the Pirate’s Cove area. Streets included in the evacuation are: Key West Pass, St. Croix Avenue and S. Caribbean Drive.

Officials say this is a dangerous fire emergency. Fire districts and the Department of Forestry are actively working at this time.

