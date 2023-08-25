ERCOT requests conservation Friday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents to conserve electricity use due to low wind-power generation and high demand.

ERCOT says they avoided emergency operations Thursday due to the conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, combined with rainfall in the Houston area, improved wind conditions and additional grid reliability tools.

ERCOT is not currently experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations Friday evening. They’re requesting all Texans conserve energy from 3-9 p.m.

ERCOT is asking all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on Aug. 10, 2023.

