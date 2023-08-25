KSLA Job Fair
Emergency officials contain fire near camps in Pointe Coupee Parish

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETTSWORTH, La. (WAFB) - A fire that broke out in Pointe Coupee Parish Friday morning, Aug. 25, has been contained, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux said the fire happened by Prayer Lake in Lettsworth.

Details about the exact amount of damage the fire caused were not released.

Officials did have to chase some ambers that went across Highway 971, but it is not out of control, Thibodeaux added.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

