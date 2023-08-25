Doctor stresses importance of colorectal cancer screenings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the CDC, colorectal polyps and colorectal cancer don’t always cause symptoms, especially at first. This is why getting screened regularly for colorectal cancer is so important and could save your life.

On Friday, Aug. 25, KSLA was joined by Dr. Sudha Pandit, clinical assistant professor of gastroenterology and hepatology at LSU Health Shreveport, to talk about why screenings are so important, when people should get screened, what warning signs to look out for, and who has the greatest risk of developing colorectal cancer. The doctor also went over the average success rate for beating this kind of cancer, and what people can do to prevent it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

