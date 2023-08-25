Captain Shreve’s late heroics lead to win over Byrd in scrimmage at Independence Stadium

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The game didn’t count in the standings. But, don’t tell that to the fans who packed Independence Stadium.

Thousands witnessed a late field goal to send the Gators past the Yellow Jackets, 23-21, Thursday night.

The Adam Kirby crew got on the board in the first period, thanks to a Jordan Wiggins rushing touchdown.

Captain Shreve opens the season Thursday, August 21 at Independence Stadium.

Byrd begins the 2023 season at Pleasant Grove on Friday, September 1.

