Captain Shreve’s late heroics lead to win over Byrd in scrimmage at Independence Stadium

Both teams reunite in the regular season, September 21 at the I-Bowl
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The game didn’t count in the standings. But, don’t tell that to the fans who packed Independence Stadium.

Thousands witnessed a late field goal to send the Gators past the Yellow Jackets, 23-21, Thursday night.

The Adam Kirby crew got on the board in the first period, thanks to a Jordan Wiggins rushing touchdown.

Captain Shreve opens the season Thursday, August 21 at Independence Stadium.

Byrd begins the 2023 season at Pleasant Grove on Friday, September 1.

