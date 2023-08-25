CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters with Caddo District 4 responded to reports of smoke around the Woolworth Road Landfill just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Crews entered through the gates and found a large area of the landfill on fire. They called in assistance from Caddo Fire Districts 3 and 6 due to the size of the fire.

40K gallons of water required to extinguish landfill fire in Caddo Parish (Caddo Fire District 4)

Crew members from Republic Services also went to the scene and manned large equipment to help suppress the fire.

The blaze was brought under control just after 12:30 a.m. Officials say the fire was contained within the landfill and no structures were in danger. About 40,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation .

