KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

40K gallons of water required to extinguish landfill fire in Caddo Parish

40K gallons of water required to extinguish landfill fire in Caddo Parish
40K gallons of water required to extinguish landfill fire in Caddo Parish(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters with Caddo District 4 responded to reports of smoke around the Woolworth Road Landfill just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Crews entered through the gates and found a large area of the landfill on fire. They called in assistance from Caddo Fire Districts 3 and 6 due to the size of the fire.

40K gallons of water required to extinguish landfill fire in Caddo Parish
40K gallons of water required to extinguish landfill fire in Caddo Parish(Caddo Fire District 4)

Crew members from Republic Services also went to the scene and manned large equipment to help suppress the fire.

The blaze was brought under control just after 12:30 a.m. Officials say the fire was contained within the landfill and no structures were in danger. About 40,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation .

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday,...
Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport
NOTE: This is a generic photo and does not depict the actual eagle that was killed.
Magnolia man sentenced for killing bald eagle
Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death; family of 18-year-old student seeks answers
Nikolas Ashley, DOB: 5/15/1997
Shreveport man wanted for domestic violence

Latest News

A man has been arrested in relation to investigations into the Sabine Parish wildfires.
Many resident arrested in relation to investigation into Sabine wildfires
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued
(MGN graphic)
Man arrested for alleged threats of arson in Sabine Parish
Evacuations underway in part of Sabine Parish due to spreading wildfire