What are signs of addiction? How can I provide hope for someone living with this challenge?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Millions of Americans are addicted to drugs or alcohol, and millions more struggle with an addicted family member or friend.

According to a new poll done by KFF, formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly two-thirds of Americans say their lives have been affected by addiction.

Dr. Nicholas Goeders, executive director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA on Wednesday (Aug. 23) to talk about his mission and changing the narrative behind addiction.

During the interview, Dr. Goeders discussed how stress and trauma play a role in addiction, signs of addiction to watch out for, early prevention and what steps to take if a loved one is experiencing addiction.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

MORE MIND MATTERS:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.