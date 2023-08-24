KSLA Job Fair
Summer Heat Safety Tips

What are signs of addiction? How can I provide hope for someone living with this challenge?

MIND MATTERS: Society's attitude toward addiction
MIND MATTERS: Society's attitude toward addiction
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Millions of Americans are addicted to drugs or alcohol, and millions more struggle with an addicted family member or friend.

According to a new poll done by KFF, formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly two-thirds of Americans say their lives have been affected by addiction.

Dr. Nicholas Goeders, executive director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA on Wednesday (Aug. 23) to talk about his mission and changing the narrative behind addiction.

During the interview, Dr. Goeders discussed how stress and trauma play a role in addiction, signs of addiction to watch out for, early prevention and what steps to take if a loved one is experiencing addiction.

