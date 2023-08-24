Texas Workforce Commission presents JET Grant to Texarkana College welding program

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Representatives with several east Texas colleges convened in Texarkana Thursday, Aug. 24 to promote career technical education with the help of the State of Texas.

The Texarkana College (TC) welding program is underway for this semester. Officials at the school say the program continues to grow. On Thursday, TC got a big boost to the program from the state.

“This helps us to apply needed equipment to better train and educate our local high schools and our local industry with qualified personnel,” said Thomas Holt, director of Workforce Education at TC.

In a special ceremony, the Texas Workforce Commission presented checks to Texarkana College, Texas State Technical College, Kilgore College, and Northeast Texas Community College. This donation was part of the Jobs & Education for Texans (JET) Grant Program.

“The JET Grant is really a godsend to northeast Texas, really to all of Texas. There are six different schools going to be taking advantage of that,” said Rep. Gary VanDeaver.

VanDeaver represents District 1 in Texas. He says these regional institutions received around $1.5 million. This funding will help train 528 high school and college students in high demand occupations in the automotive service, healthcare, and welding fields.

Holt says they will use their JET grant for the school’s welding program.

“The JET Grant is primarily for CTE programs, career technical education, and this is helping educate our workforce skills in all areas,” Holt said.

Among the independent school districts benefiting from the grant are Marshall, Waskom, Redwater, and Winnsboro.

“Just an opportunity to be trained in a high need area, have a job waiting for them when they are done to go to work and support their families. This is a true game changer for east Texas,” said Rep. VanDeaver.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.