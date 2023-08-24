Shreveport man wanted for domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a man wanted for domestic violence.

Police say they’ve obtained a warrant for the arrest of Nikolas Ashley, 26, for an incident that happened June 11. Ashley is wanted for battery of a dating partner by strangulation, false imprisonment, and interfering with emergency communication. This all reportedly happened in the 400 block of Mayfair Drive.

Anyone with information on Ashley’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

