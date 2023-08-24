KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreveport man wanted for domestic violence

Nikolas Ashley, DOB: 5/15/1997
Nikolas Ashley, DOB: 5/15/1997(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a man wanted for domestic violence.

Police say they’ve obtained a warrant for the arrest of Nikolas Ashley, 26, for an incident that happened June 11. Ashley is wanted for battery of a dating partner by strangulation, false imprisonment, and interfering with emergency communication. This all reportedly happened in the 400 block of Mayfair Drive.

Anyone with information on Ashley’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death; family of 18-year-old student seeks answers
Stabbing reported at convenience store on David Raines Road
Stabbing reported at convenience store on David Raines Road
A woman was shot in the hand on Anna Street on August 23, 2023.
Woman shot in drive-by on Anna Street
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days
Man shot dead; girlfriend detained

Latest News

NOTE: This is a generic photo and does not depict the actual eagle that was killed.
Magnolia man sentenced for killing bald eagle
A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday,...
Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport
Erick Lamond Williams, DOB: 10/10/1976
Shreveport man found guilty of raping unconscious female relative
Red River Parish schools resume classes Wednesday amid town’s water woes