Shreveport man found guilty of raping unconscious female relative

Erick Lamond Williams, DOB: 10/10/1976(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man accused of raping an unconscious female relative was found guilty as charged by a Caddo Parish jury on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says the 10-woman, two-man jury found Erick Lamond Williams, 46, guilty of the attack on the adult female victim, who was inebriated. The attack happened back on April 24, 2022.

Williams was charged with third-degree rape, crimes against nature, simple escape, and resisting an officer with force or violence.

The DA’s office reports the jury found that Williams forced vaginal and anal sex on the woman, while another person in the apartment took photos and video. After being arrested, Williams ran from police, and while resisting, broke the arm of one of the police officers, the DA’s office says.

Williams faces the following prison terms for each charge:

  • Third-degree rape: Up to 25 years
  • Crimes against nature: Up to 5 years
  • Simple escape: 2-5 years
  • Resisting an officer: 1-3 years

The state plans to file a habitual offender bill against Williams, which would increase his possible sentence to 25 years to life. Williams is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Sept. 27.

