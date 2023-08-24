KSLA Job Fair
Police: Man arrested for driving Power Wheels Jeep while impaired

Indiana State Police said 51-year-old John McKee, shown in this booking photo, was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep under the influence.(Indiana State Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A man was arrested for driving a toy car while intoxicated, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper patrolling in Vincennes, Indiana, around 9 p.m. Wednesday saw a man – identified as 51-year-old John McKee – “operating a Power Wheels Jeep in the roadway,” State Police said in a news release.

State Police added that McKee’s Power Wheels Jeep “had no lights or reflectors and was difficult to see.”

The trooper pulled McKee over and gave him field sobriety tests after seeing he “displayed signs of impairment.”

McKee failed the sobriety tests and was taken to a hospital, where testing showed he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested and booked on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

