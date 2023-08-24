KSLA Job Fair
Gunfire at California biker bar kills 4 people, including the shooter, and wounds 5 more

Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar. The shooter also died.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a Southern California biker bar, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. The shooter also died.

The shooting occurred after 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, a popular longtime watering hole for motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who gather for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.

Authorities didn’t immediately share details on how the shooting unfolded or about the assailant.

Four people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead on scene. Six others were taken to the hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static,” the department posted several hours after the shooting was first reported.

Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by Cook’s Corner for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance where plaques describe the storied history of the bar built in 1884.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene Wednesday evening.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

