Summer Heat Safety Tips

More record heat likely the next few days

By Matt Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Guess what? It’s a hot forecast once again! What else is new. An Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended across the entire region until late Friday evening. Most of the ArkLaTex is also under a Burn Ban until further notice and a Red Flag Warning has also been extended into this evening as the fire danger remains high. Highs the rest of the week have record-setting potential. We are looking at highs every day through Saturday to be above 105.

Another very hot and dry day on tap for today with temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 by afternoon and record highs are likely for many areas. Some forecast models indicate that we could see a handful of late-day showers pop up with a slight increase in moisture but this remains to be seen.

By Friday and into Saturday a few more isolated showers may pop up in the afternoon heat, but they’ll do little to alleviate the ongoing drought conditions and high fire danger. Weekend temperatures will remain in the low 100s.

A slight shift in the weather pattern will allow a ‘cold’ front to drop into the ArkLaTex by the start of next week. Temperatures will ease back into the 90s with lower humidity helping to usher in somewhat more comfortable nights. Rain chances remain slim with the front with only limited showers expected at this time.

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

