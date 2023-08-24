Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in Shreveport Thursday morning (Aug. 24).

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place between Samford and William avenues. Police say a man was shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (KSLA)

A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (KSLA)

No other information is available at this time. We will update this story when we learn more.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.