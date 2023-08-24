Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in Shreveport Thursday morning (Aug. 24).
It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place between Samford and William avenues. Police say a man was shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time. We will update this story when we learn more.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
