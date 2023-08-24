Huntington High School turns 50

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Huntington High School is turning 50-years-old!

Huntington is throwing the Tux & Tails Fall Gala for alumni to celebrate this milestone and raise funds. The night is meant to be full of “glitz and glamour.” The gala will take place from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Principal Nicholaus Smith, Alumni Association VP Essence Payne and Gala Committee Member Adrienne Burton joined KSLA on Thursday, Aug. 24 to talk more about the anniversary.

