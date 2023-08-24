Huntington High School turns 50

KSLA Job Fair
Huntington High turns 50!
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Huntington High School is turning 50-years-old!

Huntington is throwing the Tux & Tails Fall Gala for alumni to celebrate this milestone and raise funds. The night is meant to be full of “glitz and glamour.” The gala will take place from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Principal Nicholaus Smith, Alumni Association VP Essence Payne and Gala Committee Member Adrienne Burton joined KSLA on Thursday, Aug. 24 to talk more about the anniversary.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>

