Summer Heat Safety Tips

High temperature record to be broken today

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! We will likely set a new record high today with the continued dangerous heat in the ArkLaTex. The record high for today is 103 and we are forecasting 107 for the high in Shreveport. Across the region, we expect highs of about 105 and above, feels like temperatures will rise to about 110. An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place until tomorrow evening. The Red Flag Warning continues until this evening. The drought conditions have worsened across the entire ArkLaTex as the latest data was released earlier today.

By Friday and into Saturday a few more isolated showers may pop up in the afternoon heat, but they’ll do little to alleviate the ongoing drought conditions and high fire danger. Weekend temperatures will remain in the low 100s.

A slight shift in the weather pattern will allow a ‘cold’ front to drop into the ArkLaTex by the start of next week. Temperatures will ease back into the 90s with lower humidity helping to usher in somewhat more comfortable nights. Rain chances remain slim with the front with only limited showers expected at this time.

