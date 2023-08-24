Financial adviser breaks down the pros and cons of long-term care insurance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, up to 70% of adults who live to be 65 years old will need long-term health services and support before they pass on. You may be asking yourself about the pros and cons of long-term care insurance as you approach those senior years.

To answer some of those questions, KSLA was joined live Wednesday (Aug. 23) by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group. He discussed what long-term care insurance is and what it covers, what determines the cost of this type of insurance and what hybrid policies are available.

