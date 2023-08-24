KSLA Job Fair
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Daytime Playtime Kids makes learning fun for young children

By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Back-to-school season has a big focus on students K-12 and even college level, but what about the little ones?

One Shreveport business is helping prepare children well before their first days of class! Daytime Playtime Kids is a Black-owned center that specializes in child literacy and language development.

The business was started by Shannon Ali at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She leads academic prep for children from zero to 6-years-old.

While the focus falls on literacy and language development, instruction at the center is described as “education meeting entertainment.” This means the center teaches through play and equips parents with resources that make learning fun.

“Kids love games, so we make it fun. Maybe you’re working on some sight words, maybe you’re working on the tricky words that the curriculum has. Put them on a note card, hide them around the house, right? You know, play that. Play, match, play. Play games, games make all the difference,” said Ali.

The center will hold an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. Parents will get access to free classes and discounted tuition for enrollment.

