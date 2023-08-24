Commissioner Foster Campbell explains why utility companies cannot turn off customers’ electricity during extreme heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the ArkLaTex continues to see record-breaking temperatures, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 25 people have died due to heat since June 1.

On Aug. 14, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency because of the excessive heat. Many people have reached out to KSLA, asking if utility companies are allowed to shut off power to their homes during this time, even if they’re behind on their bills. To get answers on this question, KSLA was joined live Thursday, Aug. 24 by Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Foster Campbell.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

