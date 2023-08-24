Calumet hosting Feed the Badge 2023
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Calumet is saluting first responders with a free lunch!
Feed the Badge 2023 is an event to thank first responders for their service to the community. Meals will be available at three locations on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
LOCATIONS:
- Calumet Shreveport Refinery - 3333 Midway Street
- Calumet Princeton - 10234 LA 157
- Calumet Cotton Valley - 1756 Old Highway Road
Lyndon B. Johnson joined KSLA Thursday morning to discuss the event.
WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.