KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Calumet hosting Feed the Badge 2023

Calumet hosts Feed the Badge 2023
Calumet hosts Feed the Badge 2023
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Calumet is saluting first responders with a free lunch!

Feed the Badge 2023 is an event to thank first responders for their service to the community. Meals will be available at three locations on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATIONS:

  • Calumet Shreveport Refinery - 3333 Midway Street
  • Calumet Princeton - 10234 LA 157
  • Calumet Cotton Valley - 1756 Old Highway Road

Lyndon B. Johnson joined KSLA Thursday morning to discuss the event.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death; family of 18-year-old student seeks answers
Stabbing reported at convenience store on David Raines Road
Stabbing reported at convenience store on David Raines Road
A woman was shot in the hand on Anna Street on August 23, 2023.
Woman shot in drive-by on Anna Street
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days
Man shot dead; girlfriend detained

Latest News

Huntington High turns 50!
Huntington High turns 50!
Calumet hosts Feed the Badge 2023
Calumet hosts Feed the Badge 2023
Huntington High turns 50!
Huntington High School turns 50
Daytime Playtime Kids
Daytime Playtime Kids makes learning fun for young children