Caddo Parish man accused of have sexual relationship with a minor over several years

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Bossier Parish.

Authorities allege that 40-year-old David Aaron Boyd, who is a registered sex offender, met the victim on social media and began a sexual relationship with the victim that lasted for several years.

A U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Boyd in Caddo Parish on Aug. 2 on warrants obtained by Bossier sheriff’s detectives.

He has since remained in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, where he was booked on two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count each of:

indecent behavior with juveniles,

computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and,

failure to notify law enforcement of change of address or residence.

His bonds total $975,000.

“The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively investigate and track down those who choose to victimize the most innocent in our society, our children,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

