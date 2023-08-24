Caddo Parish man accused of have sexual relationship with a minor over several years

KSLA Job Fair
He remains in custody in Bossier Parish, where his bonds total $975,000
BOOKED: David Aaron Boyd, 40, of Caddo Parish, is charged with two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count each of indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and failure to notify law enforcement of change of address or residence. His bonds total $975,000.(Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Bossier Parish.

Authorities allege that 40-year-old David Aaron Boyd, who is a registered sex offender, met the victim on social media and began a sexual relationship with the victim that lasted for several years.

A U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Boyd in Caddo Parish on Aug. 2 on warrants obtained by Bossier sheriff’s detectives.

He has since remained in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, where he was booked on two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count each of:

  • indecent behavior with juveniles,
  • computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and,
  • failure to notify law enforcement of change of address or residence.

His bonds total $975,000.

“The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively investigate and track down those who choose to victimize the most innocent in our society, our children,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

