Caddo Parish experiencing bus driver shortage; job fair to fill positions to be held Sept. 29

By Donna Keeya
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools has been experiencing a bus driver shortage and is hosting an upcoming job fair to fill these positions.

One working parent in the district says she completely understands the situation and how the district is handling it, but the shortage is still negatively impacting her family.

“This has been and continues to be a nightmare because we feel like do we pick the kids up, take them, sometimes get the late points at work, early exits, being late to work constantly because there is no buses, you know, or do the kids not go to school because the parents have to go to work in order to support them?” she said.

The hiring fair is coming up on Sept. 29.

