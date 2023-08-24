Beauregard Wildfire: Town of Merryville under mandatory evacuation, ‘Leave immediately’

SINGER, La. (KPLC) - Town of Merryville residents are asked to “leave immediately” as the Tiger Island Fire is within 2 miles of the town.

A storm with 30 mph winds has caused the fire to spread.

The fire has grown more intense and is moving quickly, parish officials said. Buses will be staged at Town Hall to help evacuate people to a shelter at First Methodist Church in DeRidder.

The fire could reach town limits within the next hour or two, officials said in an alert just after 5 p.m.

Other mandatory evacuations remain in place in other areas due to the wildfire, which had burned more than 13,000 acres as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state has named the wildfire the Tiger Island Fire because it started near the Tiger Island Hunting Club.

Singer Water is requesting residents not use personal water hoses to combat fires. The fires have damaged the Singer water system. Officials say volume and pressure have become a major issue and are asking residents “to please trust and leave the firefighting task to the agencies here to fight the fires.”

A mandatory evacuation previously includes all residents in the Singer area and north including:

Fred Cloessner Road

Bob Cooley Road

Ira Cooley Road

John Bowman Road

North end of Newlin Cemetery Road

Mitchell Loop

Kenneth Dunn Road

Robert Slaydon Road.

The voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders for the residents of Merryville, residents along La. 110 West between Merryville and Singer, and the residents on Neale Oilfield Road east of Merryville have been lifted.

According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, there has been a slight decrease in the 85% containment from this morning due to winds and rekindling.

First responders were able to make progress on containing the fire Wednesday night, especially in the west. However, the fire moved further north than officials were expecting and jumped over La. 27, causing them to lose some ground. Firefighters were able to keep any structures from being damaged and there has been no reported loss of life.

Officials say the fire is still in the area north of Singer.

La. 110 between Singer and Merryville is closed. La. 27 south of Ball Road is also closed to protect forestry workers and firefighters in the area, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two Blackhawk helicopters are en route with water drops again this morning which officials believe will help make progress in fully containing the fire.

Officials are reporting that there is another fire on the east side of the parish on Tommy Campbell Road and Larry Bushnell Road that has burned about 8 acres but is contained.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office says fire conditions have intensified and are still threatening residences in the area. Deputies are going door to door to help people get out. They urge anyone in these areas to evacuate immediately if they have not already.

On Wednesday evening Sheriff Mark Herford said a hot spot jumped up near the highway, next to the National Weather Service’s incident command post. Out of an abundance of caution, the command post in Singer was evacuated.

It’s the largest fire in the state amid the perfect storm of hot and dry conditions in this prolonged drought.

“The conditions that we are in is the perfect condition for a great fire and we have had a great fire,” Beauregard Fire District 1 Chief Jay Williams said.

Williams tells KPLC the initial call for this fire came in Monday night and it was contained, but on Tuesday it started to spread.

“It’s taken 10,000 roughly acres,” he said. “We don’t know because it’s just so widespread.”

Officials are pleading once again that residents do their part now in preventing fires, seeing how quickly a wildfire like this can spread.

“These firemen are working themselves past the point of exhaustion and it’s not right for them to have to get out here every single day and deal with this,” Herford said. “So, I’m just going to caution all residents now is not the time to be burning.”

Multiple fire departments from across southwest Louisiana responded, but outside help is still needed.

“As far as tackling it, we’re going to continue monitoring and working with each and every agency that’s here on the ground,” Scott Greenmum with Beauregard OEP said.

Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters holding anywhere from 3 to 5 hundred gallons of water are helping with firefighting efforts. And planes from Texas and Oklahoma are flying in to drip fire-retardant.

“They will drop their loads 30 minutes apart and as soon as they drop, they turn around and reload and fly back here,” Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Evacuations

For anyone who needs to evacuate but does not have transportation, there is a staging area at the Merryville Town Hall. From there, residents will be taken to DeRidder Junior High School.

The American Red Cross is also set up at the First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Shirley St., DeRidder, with some cots if people need to evacuate.

Additionally, Dry Creek Baptist Camp is taking in people who need to evacuate. They have lodging and meals.

School

Both Singer High School and Merryville High School have announced they will have a virtual school day. The MHS football jamboree has also been relocated to East Beauregard High School at 6:30 p.m.

Highway Shutdown

La. 110 between Singer and Merryville is closed.

La. 27 between La. 110 and Ball Road is closed.

Water Shortage

As first responders work around the clock to put out a wildfire in the Singer area the Water Works District 3 is reporting that a large portion of their water is going towards fighting the fires. Firefighters are also supplementing this by pulling water out of ponds.

Officials are asking residents to hold back on watering lawns during this time. Residents can expect low water pressure in certain areas across the parish in the meantime but there is enough water for regular use such as washing dishes, showers, etc.

Singer Water Outage

The Beauregard Parish Police Jury is reporting a water outage in some areas on the north end of the system in Singer. The fires have destroyed the main line forcing them to shut the water off.

The outage is affecting the following areas:

Newlin Cemetery Road

Ben Elston Road

Mitchell Loop

Grantham Road

Dude Slaydon Road

McGregor Road

Jim West Road

Lut Cooley Road

Parts of Highway 110 East to Ashworth Road

Beehive Loop

Officials say if you lose water you will be on a precautionary boil advisory once the water is restored. No repairs can be made to the system until the fire has subsided.

Power Outage

Additionally, Beauregard Electric has interrupted power along Highway 110 from Singer and heading west to Merryville. As a safety precaution, residents are being asked to stay away from utility lines as crews continue to monitor the situation.

Cooling Center

The Beauregard Parish Library West Central Branch in Singer will be open as a cooling center until 6 p.m.

Meals

A Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief feeding unit is set up at BBA on 735 West Drive in DeRidder and will provide meals today for lunch and supper for all first responders, linemen, forestry, and evacuees at the Red Cross Center. They can also deliver where needed for volunteers working the fires.

The Church International in Rosepine will be providing lunches today for those affected and first responders in Beauregard and Vernon. You can find updates on their Facebook page HERE.

If you are a first responder or evacuee in need of a meal, on Thursday, you can also message The Market on Mahlon Street. The market will have Jambalaya, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Pizzas, snacks, and drinks ready to deliver. It is located at 101 Mahlon Street in DeRidder.

Donations

The Houston River Fire Department says they are overwhelmed and incredibly thankful for the community’s support in donating supplies for the firefighters in the Singer staging area.

Chief Dean Lappe says they have all the supplies they’ll need for now but will let people know if they start to get low again.

The DeRidder Fire Department also thanked everyone who dropped off supplies recently and gave special thanks to First National Bank, New Step Outreach, DeRidder Lions Club, Grace Church, Merchants and Farmers Bank, Dollar General, Beauregard ARC, and Clothes Depot.

Donations of water, Gatorade, and non-perishable snacks can still be dropped off at the Westside Fire Station in DeRidder, 102 Wilson Street. No donations of clothing are being accepted.

DeRidder Fire Department thanks community for donated supplies (DeRidder Fire Department)

Animal Evacuations

The Beauregard Covered Arena is also taking in animals that need to be evacuated from the area. Gates will be open and staff will be on-site to assist. You can call 337-375-6315 for more information. The arena is located at 5515 Highway 190 in DeRidder.

The arena is also open to anyone who owns livestock, horses, or animals that need water or to get away from the smoke to bring them to the arena for water and fresh air.

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office expressed to Singer and Merryville residents that if livestock wanders onto their property and they have the ability to safely keep them, they ask that they please do so and notify the sheriff’s office. Officials said it is likely they had to be “turned out” because of the fire.

