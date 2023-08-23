Woman shot in drive-by on Anna Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is in the hospital after getting struck by a bullet Thursday afternoon (Aug. 23).

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) were dispatched to the 1400 block of Anna Street in reference to a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the hand by someone driving by.

It’s currently unknown who did it or the reason for the shooting.

The victim was transported to Oschner Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

