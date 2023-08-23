WILDFIRE UPDATES: Voluntary evacuations issued in Singer area

SINGER, La. (KPLC) - As the wildfire near Singer and Merryville continues to burn, some new evacuations have been issued, while others have been lifted.

This evening, a voluntary evacuation notice was issued for Singer residents north to Fred Cloessner Road, particularly on the east side of the road. Residents in this area should prepare to evacuate if necessary.

The voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders for the residents of Merryville, residents along La. 110 West between Merryville and Singer and the residents on Neale Oilfield Road east of Merryville have been lifted.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said they are keeping a voluntary evacuation order in effect for residents from the intersection of La. 27 and La. 110 West in Singer, north to Otto Franklin Road to include the community in and around Dude Slaydon Loop and Grantham Road.

More than 10,000 acres have burned near between Singer and Merryville since Monday.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued the morning of Aug. 23, as the fire spread within one mile of residences on Neale Oilfield Road. It has since been lifted.

Officials used Black Hawk helicopters to drop water and fight the fires - each helicopter able to carry between 300 to 500 gallons of water.

The National Weather Service says the air attack helped and the Beauregard Fire is now 60 percent contained.

Evacuations

Acadian Ambulance evacuated residents from the DeRidder Retirement Home to areas in north Louisiana.

Due to wildfires in the area, Acadian is preparing to evacuate 18 residents from DeRidder Retirement Home to areas in north Louisiana using our AMBUS. We also have 3 units on standby around the area, including the shelter at the DeRidder Jr High School. — Acadian Ambulance (@AcadianNews) August 23, 2023

For anyone who needs to evacuate but does not have transportation, there is a staging area at the Merryville Town Hall. From there, residents will be taken to DeRidder Junior High School.

School

Both Singer High School and Merryville High School have announced that they will be closed due to the wildfires today. Tomorrow, August 24, both schools will have a virtual school day. The MHS football jamboree has also been relocated to East Beauregard High School at 6:30 p.m.

Highway Shutdown

Highway 110 in the Merryville area has been shut down

Officials are extending that notice to all residents from the intersection of Highway 28 and Highway 110 north to Otto Franklin Road and all of Neale Field Road.

Sheriff Herford says there is a staging area at the Merryville

Water Shortage

As first responders work around the clock to put out a wildfire in the Singer area the Water Works District 3 is reporting that a large portion of their water is going towards fighting the fires. Firefighters are also supplementing this by pulling water out of ponds.

Officials are asking residents to hold back on watering lawns during this time. Residents can expect low water pressure in certain areas across the parish in the meantime but there is enough water for regular use such as washing dishes, showers, etc.

Power Outage

Additionally, Beauregard Electric has interrupted power along Highway 110 from Singer and heading west to Merryville. As a safety precaution, residents are being asked to stay away from utility lines as crews continue to monitor the situation.

Cooling Center

The Beauregard Parish Library West Central Branch in Singer will be open as a cooling center until 6 p.m.

Donations

The Houston River Fire Department says they are overwhelmed and incredibly thankful for the community’s support in donating supplies for the firefighters in the Singer staging area.

Chief Dean Lappe says they have all the supplies they’ll need for now but will let people know if they start to get low again.

Animal Evacuations

The Beauregard Covered Arena is also taking in animals that need to be evacuated from the area. Gates will be open and staff will be on-site to assist. You can call 337-375-6315 for more information.

The arena is located at 5515 Highway 190 in DeRidder.

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office expressed to Singer and Merryville residents that if livestock wanders onto their property and they have the ability to safely keep them, they ask that they please do so and notify the sheriff’s office. Officials said it is likely they had to be “turned out” because of the fire.

