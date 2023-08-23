Wildfire information and resources blog

(KALB) - Check back for updates as we continue to monitor wildfires in our area and provide resource information.

NOTE: Emergency Operations Center activated due to wildfire threat in Louisiana

GRANT PARISH:

There are three active wildfires in Grant Parish:

HWY 165 at HWY 123 - between Georgetown and Pollock. One two miles north of Pollock, north of the plywood plant. HWY 71 in the Rockhill community. Approaching structures.

SINGER/MERRYVILLE AREA:

Forestry has reported that approximately 60% of the fire has been contained at this time. The main effort continues to be the eastern edge of the area closest to LA Highway 27. Authorities are continuing the voluntary evacuation order for the areas including the intersection of Highway 27 and 110 at Singer north to Otto Franklin Rd to include Dude Slaydon Loop and Grantham Rd. If you reside in this area on either side of Hwy 27, remain vigilant of the situation and be prepared to move if necessary if you have not left already. The fires that do remain are still intense.

The voluntary evacuation for the residents of the Town of Merryville, residents along Hwy 110W between Merryville and Singer and residents on Neale Oilfield Rd East of Merryville has been lifted at this time. It has been deemed for you to return to your residences. We are keeping a voluntary evacuation order in effect for residents from the intersection of Hwy 27 and Hwy 110W in Singer, north to Otto Franklin Rd to include the community in and around Dude Slaydon Loop and Grantham Road.

The mandatory evacuation order for Neale Oilfield Rd has been lifted and residents may return home, but please travel safely. The area is still smokey and firefighting efforts are still happening in other areas.

Those without power can go to the cooling station set up at the Singer Baptist Church located at 9106 Hwy 27 in Singer, Louisiana. We are told that the Singer Branch Library is also open as a cooling station.

Superintendent Larry Hollie with the Beauregard Parish School Board has announced that Singer High School and Merryville High School will have a VIRTUAL school day on August 24 due to the mandatory evacuation and power infrastructure issues in the area.

If some livestock wanders on your property, and you have the ability to safely keep them, please do so and notify the sheriff’s department that you have them. It is possible they have wandered out due to the fire.

For anyone who needs to evacuate but does not have transportation, there is a staging area at the Merryville Town Hall. From there, residents will be taken to DeRidder Junior High School.

Water Works District 3 is asking residents to CONSERVE WATER

WINN PARISH:

A wildfire was reported on Buddy Taylor Road in Winn Parish.

