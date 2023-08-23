KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Texarkana jail on non-compliant list after escape of 2 inmates

After Wade Burton Land and J.C. Lee Kirby escaped last month, the TJCS made an inspection of the facility and placed the jail on the non-compliant list.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Bi-State Justice Center received bad marks from the state after two inmates escaped earlier this summer.

After Wade Burton Land and J.C. Lee Kirby escaped last month, the Texas Jail Standard Commission made an inspection of the facility and placed the jail on the non-compliant list.

Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal says he is disappointed in the former jailers but he is not surprised by the commission’s decision. He says the escape was captured on security video, but more than six hours passed before officials were aware the two men had left the facility.

“After conducting our own internal investigation, we found our jailers did not do their face-to-face checks properly and we self-reported that to the Jail Commission and terminated those jailers.”

Neal says they are currently working on a corrective plan to hopefully get back in compliance soon.

The sheriff said there are 97 employees working at the Bi-State jail and the Bowie County Jail Annex.

Earlier this month, Land was arrested in Austin, Texas. Kirby is still on the run.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested for allegedly breaking into hotel room, beating woman in front of children
Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.
U.S. attorney, Caddo DA announce appointment of special federal prosecutor
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfire chars 746 acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, endorsement for governor
Law firm donates to Huntington High School band
Shreveport law firm makes donation to Huntington High School’s band
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks on contributions to NWLA, endorsement for governor
Woman loses home and car in Florien, La. wildfire
‘This can be replaced. The gift the Lord gave me was that my daughter got out,’ says Florien resident who lost home, car in wildfire