Stabbing reported at convenience store on David Raines Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing in Shreveport Wednesday morning (Aug. 23).

The call went out around 10:30 a.m. that two people had been stabbed in the 1900 block of David Raines Road between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Jonquil drives. That’s at the Quick Pack Grocery convenience store.

At least six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. No other information is currently available. We will update this story as we learn more.

