KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreveport law firm makes donation to Huntington High School’s band

Morris and Dewett Attorney’s Office have been a staple in the Shreveport community for nearly 20 years.
By Tamer Knight
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several students with the Huntington High School band AKA the Raiders Juke Box will have the opportunity to participate in band activities this year without financial burden thanks to a donation from a Shreveport law firm.

The Morris and Dewett Attorney’s Office presented a check to Roderick Jefferson, the band director, to help cover to the cost for some of the band members.

The law firm has been a staple in the Shreveport community for nearly 20 years.

“We want to be in touch with the community. Especially, I feel like the music programs, art programs, those lack attention that they need especially, during football season,” Devin Boutte, social media specialist with the attorney’s office, said. “And we feel like this is a great opportunity. Not only just for the community, but for the students as well to enjoy.”

Jefferson describes the donation as a blessing.

“They didn’t have to give this check to us. There’s other bands in Caddo Parish, so we’re blessed to receive this,” he said.

The Raiders Juke Box will take the field against Mansfield on September 1 at Independence Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested for allegedly breaking into hotel room, beating woman in front of children
Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.
U.S. attorney, Caddo DA announce appointment of special federal prosecutor
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfire chars 746 acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, endorsement for governor
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks on contributions to NWLA, endorsement for governor
Bi-State Justice Center
Texarkana jail on non-compliant list after escape of 2 inmates
Woman loses home and car in Florien, La. wildfire
‘This can be replaced. The gift the Lord gave me was that my daughter got out,’ says Florien resident who lost home, car in wildfire