Shreveport law firm makes donation to Huntington High School’s band

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several students with the Huntington High School band AKA the Raiders Juke Box will have the opportunity to participate in band activities this year without financial burden thanks to a donation from a Shreveport law firm.

The Morris and Dewett Attorney’s Office presented a check to Roderick Jefferson, the band director, to help cover to the cost for some of the band members.

The law firm has been a staple in the Shreveport community for nearly 20 years.

“We want to be in touch with the community. Especially, I feel like the music programs, art programs, those lack attention that they need especially, during football season,” Devin Boutte, social media specialist with the attorney’s office, said. “And we feel like this is a great opportunity. Not only just for the community, but for the students as well to enjoy.”

Jefferson describes the donation as a blessing.

“They didn’t have to give this check to us. There’s other bands in Caddo Parish, so we’re blessed to receive this,” he said.

The Raiders Juke Box will take the field against Mansfield on September 1 at Independence Stadium.

