Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shelby Co. sheriff undergoes double lung transplant surgery

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham
Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The sheriff of Shelby County is recovering after undergoing a double lung transplant surgery.

Sheriff Kevin Windham went into surgery around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The surgery wrapped up around 9:15 p.m. and “could have not went any better,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Tuesday night.

The sheriff is currently resting and comfortable. His medical team is very pleased with his progress thus far.

Anyone who wants to send a card to the sheriff can mail it or drop it off at the sheriff’s office (attn.: Leah Chase). Cards will be given to the sheriff weekly.

Sheriff Windham first announced his health struggles on Facebook back in late June.

