Record highs are in trouble the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Guess what? It is hot once again! What else is new. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place across the entire region until late tomorrow evening. Most of the ArkLaTex is also under a Burn Ban until further notice and a Red Flag Warning until 8:00 tonight. Highs today and the rest of the week have record-setting potential. We are looking at highs today and every day through Saturday to be above 105.

Another very hot and dry day on tap for Thursday with temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 by afternoon. Record highs are likely for many areas on Thursday. Some forecast models indicate that we could see a handful of late-day showers pop up with a slight increase in moisture but this remains to be seen.

By Friday and into Saturday a few more isolated showers may pop up in the afternoon heat, but they’ll do little to alleviate the ongoing drought conditions and high fire danger. Weekend temperatures will remain in the low 100s. A slight shift in the weather pattern may allow a ‘cold’ front to drop into the ArkLaTex by the start of next week similar to what happened at the beginning of last week. Temperatures will ease back into the 90s with lower humidity helping to usher in somewhat more comfortable nights. Rain chances remain slim with the front with only limited showers expected at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.