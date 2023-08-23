More record setting heat likely

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Different day, same old song and dance across the ArkLaTex! Starting off very warm this morning with temperatures already in 70s and low 80s as you head off to work and school. As we head through the day, things will heat up quickly with readings soaring well into the triple digits by afternoon. Highs should range from 104-107 and a few records could be broken once again. Feels like temperatures could top 110 and the Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended through Thursday evening.

Another very hot and dry day on tap for Thursday with temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 by afternoon. Record highs are likely for many areas on Thursday. Some forecast models indicate that we could see a handful of late day showers pop up with a slight increase in moisture but this remains to be seen.

By Friday and into Saturday a few more isolated showers may pop up in the afternoon heat, but they’ll do little to alleviate the ongoing drought conditions and high fire danger. Weekend temperatures will remain in the low 100s.

A slight shift in the weather pattern may allow a ‘cold’ front to drop into the ArkLaTex by the start of next week similar to what happened at the beginning of last week. Temperatures will ease back into the 90s with lower humidity helping to usher in somewhat more comfortable nights. Rain chances remain slim with the front with only limited showers expected at this time.

