Many man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth

John Michael Murphy, 36
John Michael Murphy, 36
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Many has been sentenced for drug trafficking, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

John Michael Murphy, 36, of Many, was sentenced Aug. 22 to federal prison for trafficking meth. He received a sentence of 12 years and seven months, followed by five years of supervised release.

Narcotics agents in Sabine Parish investigated Murphy’s illegal drug activity back in 2021. On Nov. 16, 2021, Murphy was arrested during a traffic stop after he was found to be in possession of a large amount of meth. A federal indictment was issued June 15, 2022. And on April 11, 2023, Murphy pleaded guilty to possessing 158.35 g of meth.

Sabine officials say Murphy has a long history of drug and gun offenses dating back to 2006.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

