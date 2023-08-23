KSLA Job Fair
Man shoots at suspected fake workers trying to get in his home

A man shoots through his apartment door as two men accused of pretending to be maintenance workers attempt to break in. (Credit: WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DALLAS (WFAA) - A man in Dallas fired more than a dozen rounds through his apartment door after two people tried to break in.

The suspects are seen on camera claiming to be maintenance workers before attempting to kick in the door.

In the video, a man who said he is a maintenance worker waits for a tenant to answer the door.

Through his doorbell camera, Ethan Rodriguez tells the supposed worker to leave and that nobody is home, even though he is.

The guy leaves and when he comes back, he brings a gun and a friend.

It does not take long for the two guys to learn that Rodriguez is home after all.

“I was hoping I got him. That’s mainly everything. I was just hoping I got him,” he said.

Rodriguez said he knew in his gut that the guy at the door was not a real maintenance man.

“He was playing the part. He had the whole notepad and everything,” he said.

Rodriguez said he had no choice but to shoot at him once he saw that the guy had a gun and was coming straight for him.

“They told me I let off 13 shots. I couldn’t believe it, but then again, I did empty the clip,” he said.

The suspects shot back at Rodriguez before they ran away, according to police.

Rodriguez said he has no idea who the guys are or what they want from him.

Police said one of the two suspects has been arrested on attempted burglary and assault charges.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

