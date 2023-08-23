KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Large wildfire spurs evacuations in DeSoto Parish

Impacted were people who live on Phil Davis Road between Radio Station Road and Blunt Mill Road
(KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A large wildfire spurred evacuations Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 23) south of Grand Cane in DeSoto Parish.

The Sheriff’s Office warned people who live on Phil Davis Road between Radio Station Road and Blunt Mill Road to evacuate immediately.

“We do not intend to panic anyone, but if you live in the area go ahead and grab what you need and evacuate at this time,” said a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

The fire kept jumping the fire line, so a decision was made to go ahead with the evacuation order out of extreme caution, authorities said at 2:15 p.m.

As of 2:50 p.m., the fire was traveling south-southwest.

The blaze was 100% contained and people were allowed to return to their homes at 3:23 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death
A volunteer firefighter was injured when he fell off a fire truck while fighting a grass fire...
Wildfire spurs evacuations in Caddo Parish; firefighter hurt in 1 of 3 fires in Natchitoches Parish
Man shot dead; girlfriend detained
Rhonda Stone
Missing 43-year-old woman from Shreveport found safe
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

Louisiana leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23 to discuss the ongoing...
GOHSEP activates emergency operations center due to wildfire threat in La.
A woman was shot in the hand on Anna Street on August 23, 2023.
Woman shot in drive-by on Anna Street
Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham
Shelby Co. sheriff undergoes double lung transplant surgery
John Michael Murphy, 36
Many man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth