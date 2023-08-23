Large wildfire spurs evacuations in DeSoto Parish

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A large wildfire spurred evacuations Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 23) south of Grand Cane in DeSoto Parish.

The Sheriff’s Office warned people who live on Phil Davis Road between Radio Station Road and Blunt Mill Road to evacuate immediately.

“We do not intend to panic anyone, but if you live in the area go ahead and grab what you need and evacuate at this time,” said a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

The fire kept jumping the fire line, so a decision was made to go ahead with the evacuation order out of extreme caution, authorities said at 2:15 p.m.

As of 2:50 p.m., the fire was traveling south-southwest.

The blaze was 100% contained and people were allowed to return to their homes at 3:23 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.