Drone video showing wildfires in Beauregard Parish Tuesday night

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - First responders are working around the clock to control wildfires throughout Southwest Louisiana. In Beauregard, the Sheriff says Tuesday’s blaze is the largest he’s seen since the burn ban took effect. Click HERE for the latest on school closures and the voluntary evacuation issued. The images/video below were taken in DeRidder showing the wildfire in Merryville on Tuesday night.

Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(kp)
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(KPLC Viewer)
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(KPLC Viewer)
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(KPLC Viewer)

Video from KPLC’s DeRidder Skycam showing Singer-area fires

