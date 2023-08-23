KSLA Job Fair
Bossier fire, BPSO officials holding conference on fire threat & burn ban

Bossier Parish Fire District 1
Bossier Parish Fire District 1(maranda whittington)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Officials from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Fire District are holding a news conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Chief Robert Roe and Sheriff Julian Whittington, along with other agency representatives, will talk about the concerning fire threat to the state and why people should be following the burn ban.

The conference will take place at Fire District Station No. 1 in Haughton.

