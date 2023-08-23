6 people to be honored at CommUNITY Talent Showcase & Award Celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The CommUNITY Talent Showcase and Award Celebration is coming up on Friday, Aug. 25.

The night will be full of music and performances! This year, six people are going to be honored: Carrie Robinson, Eursla Hardy, Marvalyn Henderson, Dr. Mary Nash Robinson, Dr. Aubra Gantt and Zhailon Levingston.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. at the Riverview Theater. Tickets are $20 at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, with the proceeds going towards STEAM students.

