Town of Haughton issues boil advisory

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by the Town of Haughton:

A boil advisory is issued Tuesday August 22, 2023 @ 9:24 AM.

Attention Residents of the Town Of Haughton from on \West McKinley, Shadetree, Pinetree and North Elm are under a boil advisory until further notice! Businesses included are The Buc Stop, Citizens National Bank, Haughton Post Office, Spring Market

It is recommended to those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consumption until the advisory has been lifted.

Please call Town Hall at 318-949-9401 if you have any questions.

