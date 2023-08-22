SPD looking for missing 43-year-old woman

KSLA Job Fair
Rhonda Stone
Rhonda Stone
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for a missing woman.

Rhonda Stone, 43, hasn’t been in contact with friends or family in a week. She was last seen at her home on the 3900 block of Caliburn Drive.

Stone is about 5′4″ and weight around 200 pounds. She has short red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

