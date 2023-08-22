Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month, authorities said. Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office officials say Christopher T. Cater, 41, of Lake Charles, admitted to killing Sheila Ortega, 72, of Lake Charles, about a month ago, then opening several loans using Ortega’s information.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall Monday had been in the SUV for about a month, authorities said.

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office officials said Christopher T. Cater, 41, of Lake Charles, admitted to killing Sheila Ortega, 72, of Lake Charles, about a month ago, then opening several loans using Ortega’s information.

After Ortega’s body was found in the passenger seat of the vehicle, Cater, an acquaintance of Ortega, was located at a nearby business, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office. When detectives spoke with Cater, he told them he killed Ortega approximately a month ago.

Cater was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, and identity theft. His bond is pending.

Vincent said Ortega was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

“We have seen some strange cases here in Calcasieu Parish, but this case is definitely an unusual one for us,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “We have never seen someone drive around with a dead body in the SUV for 30 days. My prayers go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Sheila, this is a senseless and inhumane tragedy. The body has been sent off for further testing and to determine the cause of death. The investigation is continuing.”

Family members, who said they had not spoken to her in about a month, first requested a welfare check on Ortega on Aug. 15.

“We went to the house. No car in the driveway, no signs of foul play,” Mancuso said.

Mancuso said the family indicated that it wasn’t too unusual to not hear from Ortega or for her to leave for a period of time. He says they opted not to file an official missing persons report at that time.

On Sunday, the same day she was reported missing, a deputy stopped Cater while he was driving Ortega’s SUV.

“She’s entered into the system that evening,” Mancuso said. “About 8 p.m. a deputy does a traffic stop, meets the guy at the car, and doesn’t see anything. (The deputy) asked if he knows her whereabouts, he said ‘yes.’”

Cater told the deputy he dropped Ortega off in Arkansas to visit some friends and was set to pick her up in a few days, the sheriff said. The deputy let Cater go.

The next day, deputies spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Prien Lake Mall.

“Obviously (this deputy) took a little more initiative and ended up finding her body in the car,” Mancuso said, “We immediately find him nearby and when we confront him, he says ‘I know why you’re here.’ ”

Cater told investigators Ortego had taken him in and he took advantage of her, Mancuso said. He said he killed Ortega a month ago and was unsure what to do with her body.

Mancuso said an internal investigation is now underway to determine why the deputy who pulled Cater over Sunday let him go.

“We don’t suspect at this time that it was done out of any malice or derelict of duty,” the sheriff said. “Officers do have discretion. I wish he would have handled it differently, absolutely.

“Is it a training issue? Is it a lazy issue? Why did we let this happen? We could have given this family closure 12-14 hours earlier.”

He says an internal investigation will allow the department to determine not only why it happened, but how to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“One of the fatal mistakes that we, as police officers, make is treating things like they’re routine. It’s something we go over all the time with our deputies, but sometimes they just treat things as routine and this is what can happen as a consequence.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green held a news conference Aug. 15, 2023, to address...

Council votes 4-3 to investigate how it handled approval of raises for council staffers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Donna Keeya
Tensions rise when council members revisit pay raise drama

News

Firefighter hurt in 1 of 3 wildfires in Natchitoches Parish

Firefighter hurt in 1 of 3 wildfires in Natchitoches Parish

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

A volunteer firefighter was injured when he fell off a fire truck while fighting a grass fire...

Wildfire spurs evacuations in Caddo Parish; firefighter hurt in 1 of 3 fires in Natchitoches Parish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
More fires break out in neighboring Sabine Parish; burn ban remains in effect statewide

Politics

INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election

INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, endorsement for governor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

GPS is a FREE community event helping teen girls, ages 14-19, plan for the future.

Altered NWLA to host event for teen girls to educate them about adulthood, future careers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Priscilla Borrego
The group is putting a real-life spin on the classic board game The Game of Life

Latest News

Education

Law firm donates to Huntington High School band

Shreveport law firm makes donation to Huntington High School’s band

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tamer Knight
Morris and Dewett Attorney’s Office have been a staple in the Shreveport community for nearly 20 years.

Political

INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election

INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks on contributions to NWLA, endorsement for governor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daffney Dawson
“We’re committed to northwest Louisiana"

East Texas

Bi-State Justice Center

Texarkana jail on non-compliant list after escape of 2 inmates

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fred Gamble
One of the escapees is still on the run.

News

Woman loses home and car in Florien, La. wildfire

‘This can be replaced. The gift the Lord gave me was that my daughter got out,’ says Florien resident who lost home, car in wildfire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jasmine Franklin
KSLA’s Jasmine Franklin met with Aswanya Law, one of the wildfire victims

Crime

Man shot dead; girlfriend detained

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Curtis Heyen
Couple had been living together for about six or seven months, police chief said

Education

Law firm donates to Huntington High School band

Law firm donates to Huntington High School band

Updated: 6 hours ago
Morris and Dewett Attorney’s Office have been a staple in the Shreveport community for nearly 20 years.